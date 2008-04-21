Miyamoto berates backwards-looking design teams

Nintendo game designing legend Shigeru Miyamoto appeared to let his guard down when, during an interview with 1-Up, he revealed that he needed to lead the Wii Fit design team to ensure that they start from a blank canvas.

“It's a different way of designing than people are accustomed to. So in order to help the team feel more confident, I unfortunately needed to take a lead role … and help them realize that it really is OK to start from scratch,” the Japanese games design guru told them.

Of course, the key word here is ‘unfortunately’. Could it be that the man who gave the world Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong and numerous other console legends is a bit fed up of having to lead by example?

It certainly sounds a bit that way. Then again, we’re at pains to think of anyone who could step up to the plate and deliver in quite as spectacular a manner as Miyamoto has. Sometimes being a genius really is as much of a curse as it is a blessing.