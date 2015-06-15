Catch the Madden NFL 16 trailer right here

Are you ready for some football?

At EA's E3 2015 press conference, the game maker took stage to unveil some new features in the next installment of its popular football game, Madden.

Madden NFL 16 is set to release on August 25 and will feature Pro-Bowl NY Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the cover, known for his intensely electrifying one-handed catches.

EA has also peppered in some new features to make the predictable release of Madden appeal to sports fans. The big addition is a fantasy football-esque game mode called Draft Champions, which allows players to pick their own teams in fantasy draft style, and play a season with their picked team.

The game also features some added depth to the throwing and receiving functions of the players, including the ability to play as a receiver and make "run after catch" plays on the field.

Check out the official Madden NFL 16 E3 trailer below.