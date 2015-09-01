Halo 5: Guardians release date, news and trailers

Update: A new gorgeous, action packed trailer has been released for Halo 5: Guardians.

It's specifically the opening cinematic showing Spartan Locke and the rest of Fireteam Osiris, including Nathan Fillion, heading out on a mission. For fans of Mass Effect (and practically every video game out there), Jennifer Hale also makes a brief appearance.

Check out the video below and marvel at the glory. We sure are.

It's been nearly three years since Halo 4 hit the Xbox 360, which was the last time we got to experience the ongoing saga of elite Spartan warrior Master Chief. The only Halo game that Xbox One owners have had in the meantime is Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which pulled together a lot of great single player games, while completely botching the multiplayer part of the package.

Developer 343 Industries is back with the Halo 5: Guardians later this year, which continues the story of Master Chief while introducing a new Spartan in the form of Agent Locke. It appears to be a return to form for the developer, and we can't wait to play the finished game, but what do you need to know before laying down your hard-earned cash?

Between December 29, 2014 and January 18, 2015, Halo 5's multiplayer was opened up in beta to anyone who bought Halo: The Master Chief Collection. However, the full game will be out on October 27, 2015 exclusively for Xbox One. Not long to go.

There won't be split-screen

For many, the Halo series is synonymous with split-screen multiplayer. Every game in the series to date on Xbox consoles has offered the feature; in Halo 3, you could even hook two consoles up together and play in four-player co-op. It worked so well, in fact, that a lot of Halo fans have only ever played the games in split-screen co-op. So there was a collective outcry from fans when the feature was ditched from Halo 5 Guardians for technical reasons.

So, if you want to play Halo 5: Guardians in co-op, you're gonna need a friend with an Xbox One, a copy of the game, an internet connection and an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Which really sucks.

It will run at 60fps

Halo games have always looked great, but on previous Xbox consoles they've always been locked at 30 frames per second. In the meantime, Call of Duty has made 60 frames per second the norm, with the Battlefield series catching up when it moved to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Halo is the next major shooter franchise to make the leap with Guardians. It makes a noticeable difference in motion -- Halo 5 is faster and more fluid than previous games in the series. Halo franchise development director Frank O'Connor also recently confirmed that "60fps is the speed you'll move through the universe, not the speed we're updating the frame buff." In other words, it'll be a true 60fps experience.

There are lots of different editions

Like any major video game these days, Halo 5: Guardians comes in plenty of different flavours. The £60 standard edition offers just the game, although retailer Game is offering Spartan Locke Armour & Battle Rifle as pre-order bonuses, if you care about such things. Then there's the £80 Limited Edition, which includes an animated series, a physical model of a guardian, a SteelBook, 14 requisition packs and more. For the serious Halo connoisseur, there's the £200 Limited Collector's Edition, which has an even better statue: a combination of Master Chief and Spartan Locke who can either be posed together or facing each other.

There's been some controversy that there's no physical copy of the game in this version, although developer 343 Industries has said that it's looking at ways it can offer buyers a physical copy of the game if possible. There's also a special Halo edition Xbox One console being rolled out, which comes with a special paint job, a 1TB hard drive, a collector's edition of the game, and even special Halo sound effects.

The story: A new Chief on the block?

(Spoilers for Halo 4 ahead) When Halo 4 ended, Master Chief had been going into a bit of a downward spiral thanks to the loss of his AI partner Cortana. With the Chief in hiding, it's down to another spartan called Agent Locke (the blue-helmeted guy on the cover of the game) to bring him in. Like Halo 2, you'll be playing as two different characters and experiencing the story from these different viewpoints this time around.

While Cortana is most definitely dead, she'll still be appearing in the game in the form of ghostly apparitions to Master Chief. There's also fan speculation over the possibility of another Spartan gone rogue being some sort of villain, as well as the return of the Arbiter to the series. Only time will tell…