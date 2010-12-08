EA: digital to make up 20% of videogame sales

EA has revealed that a massive part of its revenue is now coming from downloads, with DLC and full downloadable games making up a whopping 20 per cent of its revenue.

While physical formats are still ruling the roost, the iPhone and the App Store have prompted a surge in game downloads and micropayments.

Couple this with DLC – which is making up the majority of EA's digital revenue – for the Xbox 360 and the PS3 and full downloads in the PC market and it's something of a money spinner for the games company.

Cracking the code

The revenue revelation came at the UBS Media and Communications Conference in New York where Electronic Arts CFO Eric Brown said that around $750 million revenue (20 per cent) will come from downloads, noting: We've at least in part kind of cracked the code of how to extend the revenue derived from a physical disc to the digital world.

"We think we're growing most rapidly in DLC for the console; the majority of our growth – 85 percent – is organic versus acquired, and as we look to the future... we think digital starts with the disc and the high-definition platforms."

Via Gamasutra