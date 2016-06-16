Try PlayStation VR for yourself starting tomorrow

Still don't know if PlayStation VR is for you? Starting tomorrow, you can get hands on with it in stores, though there are legitimate reasons you might not want one.

More than 30 Best Buy and GameStop locations in the US will have demo stations for PlayStation VR ready to go tomorrow. Sony hopes to bring the demo stations to over 300 locations in North America by June 24, which is quite soon. For a full list of participating stores, check out PlayStation's handy store locator.

You'll be able to play EVE: Valkyrie, Headmaster, Battlezone and SUPERHYPERCUBE. PlayStation promises to bring more game demos leading up to the global PSVR launch in October.

As if VR wasn't exciting enough, Sony announced a ton of PS4 games at E3 that will tempt you to join team PlayStation. PT lovers will be happy to know Resident Evil 7 in VR will take up the mantle of scaring the bejeezus out of you.

If you like the PlayStation VR after getting hands on, here's how to pre-order it for $399 (£349/ AU$550).