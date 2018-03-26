The best Xbox One games 2018: 25 must-play titles

The Xbox One is far from the new kid on the console block but we wouldn't change it for the world. With a fantastic back catalog and a constant flow of exciting new games being promised, this is a console that shows age brings wisdom. At the very least, age brings a lot of great stuff to play.

[Update: Sea of Thieves, the hot new Xbox One exclusives, has been added to our list of games you can't miss on Microsoft's console.]

This is the console that brought us unexpected indie hits Cuphead and Ori and The Blind Forest, as well as high octane genre-definers like Forza Motorsport 7. It's no wonder third-party publishers want to bring their blockbuster titles like Assassin's Creed Origins and Titanfall 2 to it.

Xbox has no intention of stopping, either, promising exciting first-party titles like Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3, alongside some of the most highly-anticipated third-party games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Whether you're on the sleek Xbox One S or the small-but-mighty Xbox One X it's hard to not have something to play when you're in the Xbox family. With backwards compatibility you get the latest and greatest and some old-generation classics, no matter what console you've picked.

Read on to see which games make the Xbox One shine in all its forms. And keep checking back – we're updating this list all the time.

