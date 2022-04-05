Fortnite servers down for update v20.10 – here's when they're back online

Audio player loading…

It's that time of the week again: Fortnite servers are down as Epic Games prepares to roll out update v20.10.

You've probably noticed that something is up by now if you've tried to log in for matchmaking and been faced with an error message instead. So if you're trying to make your way through Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's Battle Pass, you're going to have to press pause.

Epic usually lets players know how long the server downtime will last. It often goes down for maintenance, and sometimes we'll get an update along with some new content, which looks to be the case this week. So, let's take a look at how long you'll have to wait and what's new when the Fortnite servers are back online.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Is Fortnite down?

Epic Games gave players a heads up yesterday over on the Fortnite Status Twitter account. The servers went down at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before, as usual.

Earlier this morning, the account confirmed that the server downtime was upon us, saying it would let players know when the downtime ends.

We normally get a rough idea of how long the Fortnite servers are down for maintenance and updates, but this time around, Epic has opted to make us wait patiently for an update.

Downtime often comes in at around two hours, although if we're on the cusp of a new season, it can take a bit longer. It'll probably be another couple of hours today, but we'll keep an eye on the Fortnite server status and let you know.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We don't have the official patch notes yet, but Epic has already told players that Fortnite Lantern Fest 2022 is running throughout April. We can expect to see the event up and running once servers are back online.

The event gives POIs a makeover with lanterns decorating the streets around the map. There's a photography contest, Lantern Trials with challenges and rewards, and an item bundle that drops into the shop on April 19.

Lantern Fest runs alongside Ramadan, following on from last year's celebration. The was somewhat lacking in challenges last year, gifting players the themed cosmetics just for playing for a few hours.

As soon as the Fortnite servers are back online and Epic drops the patch notes and Lantern Fest 2022 blog post, we'll let you know how you can unlock all the fancy new rewards!