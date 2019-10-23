Earn up to 200k bonus miles or $2k cash with Capital One's new credit card offers

Already thinking of your Black Friday tech shopping and want to be rewarded for your next big purchase? Or are you frequent flyer who wants to earn points for travelling? Capital One's new credit card offers could be ideal for you - whichever camp you're in.

The provider has announced vastly improved bonuses on two of its most popular credit cards - the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business and Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business

The Capital One Spark Miles credit card is ideal for any frequent flyers and travellers out there who want to get big rewards for all their travels. With this credit card, you can earn 150,000 bonus miles once you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening - that instantly makes this one of the best credit cards for travel you can get right now.

As if this wasn't enough, Capital One is now giving you unlimited 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings when booked through Capital One Travel. Meaning that with each booking you do through with this credit card you get five times as many miles as you'd normally get. And these perks are all unlimited, meaning there's no cap on the amount of points you can rack up.

Not a frequent traveller, but still want to be rewarded for your purchases and spending? Look no further than Capital One Spark Cash for Business card, where there's up to a $2,000 cash bonus if you expect to spend $50,000 within the first six months of the account opening (as long as you also spend $5,000 in the first three months). And then there's 2% back on most spending, too, that you can redeem whenever you wish.

Any of this sound right up your alley? Keep reading, below we've got both credit card offers outlined in detail for you.

Like the idea of cash for your purchases? See today's best cashback credit cards

TechRadar has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. TechRadar and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Please note: the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available at the time of reading.

These new Capital One credit card offers

Capital One Spark Miles Credit Card

Up to 200,000 bonus miles | $0 annual fee for first year, $95 after

Calling all frequent flyers and travellers - this is the credit card for you. You get rewarded in miles for what you spend, so you can get 50,000 bonus miles if you spend $5,000 in the first three months and 150,000 miles if you spend $50,000 in the first six months. And if you still want more miles (and why not?) then you get 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings when booked through Capital One Travel. Click to learn more about the Spark Miles credit card

Capital One Spark Cash Credit Card

Up to $2,000 cash bonus | $0 annual fee for first year, $95 after

Want to be rewarded with cold, hard cash for your big purchases? With Spark Cash, you can earn up to $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening, on top of $500 if you get to $5,000 spending in the first three months. And the cashback keeps rolling in, with 2% back on all spending with no caps in place. Click to learn more about the Spark Cash credit card

Do I really need a credit card?

Honestly, it entirely depends on your financial circumstances. If, for example you have a list of Black Friday deals an you've been eyeing up one of the market's best laptops, then a credit card is a great way to get paid back for your spending. Especially if you pay off your balance immediately.

Or if you're a frequent flyer and you want to get rewarded in miles for all your travelling and spending - a credit card that has travel rewards is a great idea.

But if you're trying to buy something that's actually beyond your budget and the only way you can afford it is by using a credit card, it's probably a bad idea. The only thing that's really good for is getting you saddled with debt that you can't clear and potentially harsh interest rates to make things even worse.

Read more: see all of today's best Capital One credit cards

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.