Delayed Suicide Squad shooter gets Xbox Series X and PS5 performance confirmed

Upcoming co-op shooter The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League looks incredibly fast-paced and frantic, so it's a good thing that the game is targeting 60fps on Xbox Series X and PS5.

Few specific details regarding different performance modes for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League for Xbox Series X and PS5 have been verified as of yet. Judging from the fact that the game is an always-online action game, it makes a lot of sense that graphical fidelity would be secondary to pushing performance to the max.

The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League now coming on May 26 after being delayed from its original late 2022 release date. As confirmed in a recent FAQ on the game's official website (opens in new tab), the shooter will be "full cross-platform" so it won't matter whether you're playing on PC or consoles with your friends.

Also confirmed by developers Rocksteady, the team behind the Batman Arkham series, is that you will need an internet connection to play the game even in single-player. Unfortunately, there's no couch co-op split-screen to speak of either. It isn't shocking news, as few Xbox Series X and PS5 titles support this, but it would have been nice.

The new gameplay overview trailer shows off exactly how Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark will play. Unlike Rocksteady's previous trilogy of games, the focus with these villains isn't Freeflow hand-to-hand combat, but more conventional third-person shooting. Task Force X are seriously fast as they leap around the map and teleport with a varied arsenal of firearms capable of incapacitating the most famous superhero team ever penned to paper.

As we've seen before with always online games such as Marvel's Avengers, there will be a battle pass system, but this will be "cosmetics-only" for outfits and emotes which is pretty standard fare in a title like this. There will be free and premium tiers so there's not necessarily an incentive to spend any more money other than the initial purchase.

I must say that this news hasn't been the most encouraging for me. As someone who adored James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and the Batman: Assault on Arkham animated movie featuring these characters, it's a shame that it looks to be a fairly by-the-numbers shooter.

The always-online requirement leaves a bit of a bad taste in my mouth as I have never been one to buy into games as a service. It's safe to say that if you're into these sorts of games and enjoy DC comics you may get a lot out of it though. If you were into last year's Gotham Knights and want more of a Batman fix, then The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League looks to satisfy that void.