Batman returns in new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer

After nearly a year of silence, we finally have an update on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with a new trailer shown off at The Game Awards.

We find the stars of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in a somewhat tricky spot, despite having somehow captured The Flash, the crew of misfit villains is then confronted by Batman.

While we still don't know the details of why the Justice League has turned evil or how a group of supervillains comes to be humankind's last hope to stop the possessed heroes, but the new trailer confirms that the characters won't be pulling their punches, with Captain Boomerang accidentally slicing off one of the Flash's fingers.

You can see the game in action below:

While the game was delayed, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is currently still headed to its new release date of May 26, 2023.

It looked like developer Rocksteady Games had left The Dark Knight behind with the Arkham series, but it turns out the Caped Crusader will make an appearance in the Suicide Squad game, even being voiced by the actor Kevin Conroy who passed away in November. Conroy voiced Batman in all of the Arkham games, so it's poignant to see he was able to lend his voice to Rocksteady's latest.

While Rocksteady has moved off the Arkham series, WB Games Montreal let players step into the boots of, well, not Batman, but Batman's allies' boots, and the team did a great job of it. Making swinging about Gotham City in Gotham Knights a complete blast.

Rocksteady has some real competition with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, let's hope it can match its peers' work.