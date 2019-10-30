Credit card offer: new Amex Green Card gives rewards, up to $200 credits and more

Great news if you have some epic Black Friday spending planned this November - Amex has just relaunched its American Express® Green Card. The card is ideal for anyone wanting to get rewarded for trying new restaurants, their purchases and travelling.

With the new and improved Amex Green Card, holders can earn 3X Membership Rewards points on travel, global restaurants and transit. And if you're unsure what these rewards mean, you can convert them into gift cards, travel perks or even as cash to pay card charges. Meaning you're literally getting rewarded for spending money!

With this relaunched credit card comes two welcome bonuses - the first being that you can earn a solid 30,000 Membership Reward points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your card within the first three months. The second is that until January 15, 2020 you can receive up to $100 statement credit towards any eligible purchase of suitcases and other travel goodies from Away Luggage.

Plus, this card is promising to be more socially responsible than others - American Express says that the card is made from 70% recycled materials.

Sound any good to you? Keep reading, below we've got the Amex Green Card offer outlined in more detail for you. Or, if you've seen enough, click here to learn how to sign up.

Like the idea of cash for your purchases? See today's best cashback credit cards

TechRadar has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. TechRadar and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Please note: the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available at the time of reading.

More on the new Green from Amex credit card

American Express Green Card | Up to $200 in statement credits per year | 30,000 Membership Reward points | $150 annual fee

It just got easier to be green! Now a credit card (rather than a charge card) the Amex Green Card has added bonuses that can really stack up; including the 3X Membership Rewards points on travel, transit and restaurants, no foreign transaction fees and up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases and another $100 when you use it to pay for your CLEAR® membership. Click to learn more about the American Express Green Card

Do I really need a credit card?

Well it completely depends on your finances and circumstances. If you are a frequent traveller, or you want to get rewarded for your purchases especially with the the prospect of Black Friday deals coming up, then a credit card could be a great idea - if, of course, you're planning to pay off your balance immediately each month.

But a credit card is not a good idea if you're trying to buy something that's beyond your current budget. If you're using a credit card as the only way to afford your purchase then it's probably a bad idea. That could get you in loads of debt that you can't clear and potentially harsh interest rates to make things even worse.

Read more: compare this option to all of today's best credit cards

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.