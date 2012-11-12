Google announces Acer C7 Chromebook, on sale Tuesday

Google unveiled a new, ultra-easy Chromebook Monday, the Acer C7.

"The core of Google's Chromebook vision is creating a better, more simple computing experience and making it available to everyone," said Sundar Pichai, senior vice president, Chrome and Apps at Google, in a press release.

"We're excited about the Acer C7 Chromebook, the newest addition to the Chromebook family.

"The Acer C7 delivers a hassle-free computing experience with the speed, security and simplicity that users expect of Chromebooks built in."

Seventh heaven

Featuring an "extra bright" 11.6-inch HD Widescreen CineCyrstal LED-backlit LCD screen (that's a mouthful) and more than 3.5 hours of battery life, the C7 has an Intel Core processor inside.

It boots up in 18 seconds, resumes instantly and offers a smooth, hi-def video viewing experience with 1080p on its 1366 x 768 resolution screen. Integrated 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi offers quick connect times, too.

The C7 is one-inch thin and weighs 3.05 pounds, though still manages to accommodate a full-sized keyboard and clickable touchpad.

An HD 1.3MP webcam with LED indicator and microphone, three USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port and a card reader that supports a SD card and MMC are also part of the C7's package.

Storage is available through a 320GB hard drive, plus Google is gifting new owners with 100GB free storage on Google Drive.

Auto-updating is one of the C7's hallmarks, while built-in security features defend against malware and viruses.

Order of the day

The recently announced Samsung Series 3 Chromebook, by contrast, offered 16GB of internal storage and 6.5 hours of battery life with a single USB 3.0 port and a lone USB 2.0.

Other differences include an ARM-based Samsung Exynos 5250 processor and the claim the 2.5-pound, 0.8-inch thick machine can boot in 10 seconds flat.

Whereas Samsung's latest Chromebook came in at $249 (UK£229), Acer is upping the odds of the C7's success by lowering the price.

The Chromebook will be available in the U.S. starting Tuesday through Google Play, Best Buy and BestBuy.com for $199.

Update: In the UK, customers can pick it up via Google Play, Amazon UK, PC World and Currys, priced at £199.

More countries should see the C7 come soon.