BT Enterprise combines Business and Wholesale divisions

BT is combining its Business and Public Sector and its Wholesale and Ventures divisions in the latest restructure of the company.

BT Enterprise will offer products and services to public sector organisations, SMBs and corporate customers as well as wholesale services, such as access to the EE mobile network to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), to more than 1,400 communications partners. The Ventures unit will continue to act as an incubator for potential new growth areas.

Following the £12.5 billion acquisition of EE and the separation of Openreach into an independent company, BT has worked to simplify its structure.

Expanded

Last year it integrated EE into its consumer business and appointed Marc Allera as the expanded division’s CEO. The consumer unit has been responsible for the majority of growth at BT in recent times, whereas challenging conditions in the public sector and International corporate sectors have affected business income.

Meanwhile BT Global Services (BTGS) was given a new CEO and strategic direction following an accounting scandal in Italy back in 2016.

BT Enterprise became active on 1 October and will be headed up by Gerry McQuade, current CEO of BT Wholesale and Ventures. BT Business and Public Sector CEO Graeme Sutherland will depart after 12 years at the former state monopoly.

“Having brought together our Consumer and EE businesses, this is the next step in the simplification of BT’s operating model,” said BT CEO Gain Patterson. “Combining our enterprise businesses will allow us to strengthen the services and products we offer to businesses and sharpen our focus on customer service, through clear accountabilities and by introducing efficiencies.

“Gerry McQuade has successfully led the Wholesale and Ventures business since its inception in 2016 and is the right person to drive the new organisation forward.”

“Together, our senior management team will ensure that BT realises its full potential, connecting customers in the UK and beyond to next-generation digital communications services, content and networks.”