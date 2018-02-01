BT announces new VP for MENA operations, Eyad Shihabi

BT has announced the appointment of Eyad Shihabi as its vice president for the Middle East and North Africa region. Formerly the VP and GM of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services across the MENA region, Shihabi’s appointment aims to support BT’s digital transformation agenda in business and public sectors across the region.

Kevin Taylor, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, BT, said: “I am delighted to welcome Eyad to our regional leadership team to lead BT in this very dynamic region. Eyad has a wealth of experience in the region and beyond to help guide and steer our customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

“BT enjoys an enviable position on the local market, serving some of the best known names not only locally, but globally. With the great team in place, I look forward to build further on that position and help existing and new customers address their various needs ranging from global connectivity to deployment of latest collaboration tools, as well as migration to the cloud and digital transformation”, Shihabi said.

BT holds a considerable stake in the local market for both connectivity and security, and is a strong advocate for cloud-based infrastructure, as noted by the company’s ‘Cloud of Clouds’ strategy. The company is also keen to support further projects in the UAE, specifically around the launch of 5G networks as well as cultivating a strong digital strategy for the upcoming Expo 2020.