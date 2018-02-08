The best laptops for mining 2018: top notebooks for mining cryptocurrencies

Who says you need a big mining PC to successfully mine for cryptocurrencies? Our list of the best mining laptops of 2018 gathers the top portable notebooks that can be used for mining.

If you are thinking of buying a laptop for mining, you need to take into consideration a few things. First of all, you should research which cryptocurrency you want to mine, as certain ones will be easier to mine on the hardware than others.

You should also consider getting a laptop with a longer warranty than usual, as you'll be putting your mining laptop through a lot more stress than you would a normal one.

The best laptops for mining will also come with a powerful processor and graphics card, as these are the two components that make the biggest difference to successfully mining.

The benefits of using the best laptop for mining for your needs is that you get a compact and portable mining machine that won't take up too much space in your home, and can be easily taken with you. Read on to see our picks of the best mining laptops you can buy in 2018.

The best mining laptops 2018

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

A powerful laptop for mining

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ (quad core 3.5GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD | Storage: 256GB SSD

Fantastic value

Great battery life

Touchy track pad

Screen isn't the best

Gaming laptops are a great choice for mining laptops, as they usually come with graphics cards that can help mine. This makes the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop a great option for a mining laptop. It offers absolutely fantastic value for money, especially compared to other gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics chip is a good performer when it comes to mining, and it's backed up ably thanks to the Core i5 CPU. Battery life on this laptop is also superb.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

2. Razer Blade Pro

Finally, a desktop replacement with portability in mind

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) – 1080 (8GB GDDR5X) | RAM: 16 – 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz matte IPS – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IGZO touchscreen with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB – 2TB PCIe SSD

Starboard trackpad placement

A desktop experience you can finally carry

Off-putting price

Less than 5 hours of battery life

At long last, Razer has introduced a true desktop replacement that won’t weigh you down. Measuring in at only 0.88 inches thick with the option between a 17-inch 1080p display running at 120Hz or a G-Sync-laden 4K touchscreen, the Razer Blade Pro also introduces the company’s ultra-low-profile mechanical switches to a notebook for the first time ever. For a mining laptop, this is an excellent choice, as it offers you a choice of powerful graphics cards, combined with a great processor and plenty of RAM.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Pro

3. Dell XPS 15

A good, portable, mining laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

Dell's brilliant XPS 15 is a dab hand at mining thanks to its discrete graphics card, and its stylish, slim line, design means it can be easily carried around with you if you want to do some mining while on the move. It's also an absolutely brilliant laptop in its own right, and Dell's build quality and after sales support makes it a mining laptop you can rely on.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

4. HP Pavilion 15

A great budget mining laptop

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 6GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 512GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Thinner and lighter

Tons of options

Shallow, squishy keyboard

If you want to save some money to help increase your mining profits, then the HP Pavilion 15 is a great shout, as it offers decent amounts of power, and a dedicated graphics card, while keeping the price to a relatively sensible level. Don't expect to mine a fortune with this, but the low cost means you have less of an initial outlay to make back.

Read our hands-on review: HP Pavilion 15

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

A hugely powerful laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 120Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Astonishingly powerful

Innovative and quiet cooling

Laughable battery life

Poor keyboard and ergonomics

Featuring Nvidia’s Max-Q technology, the Asus Zephyrus GX501 combines the heralded thinness of an Ultrabook with the performance that can produce some excellent results when mining. It's powerful, thin and virtually silent if noise is a cause for distraction in your everyday routine. It's expensive, but this could be ja wise investment for a canny miner.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

6. Gigabyte Aorus X9

A dual-card laptop for serious mining

CPU: Intel Core i7-7820HK | Graphics: 2 x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 17.3-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dual graphics cards

Amazing performance

Practically non-existent battery life

If you're really serious about getting the best mining laptop, then the Gigabyte Aorus X9 is definitely worth considering - though expect to pay a huge amount for it. However, it could be a great investment, as it comes with two GTX 1070 cards, which are the best mining GPUs in the world at the moment, and are therefore very hard to track down, and are obscenely expensive. Having multiple GPUs will improve your mining hash rates and could prove to be a wise financial move in the long run.

Read our review: Gigabyte Aorus X9