Barracuda warns users about possible email compromise attacks - here's what you need to know

Email and network security solutions provider Barracuda has reached out to a number of firms that were targeted via a zero-day vulnerability found in some of the company’s appliances.

The company recently found a zero-day vulnerability in its Email Security Gateway (ESG) appliances. The vulnerability tracked as CVE-2023-2868, is described as a remote command injection flaw.

Over the weekend, Barracuda applied two fixes, effectively addressing the issue. However, on Tuesday, the company learned that some of its clients were still compromised by unnamed threat actors.

Reviewing the environment

"Based on our investigation to date, we've identified that the vulnerability resulted in unauthorized access to a subset of email gateway appliances," the company said. "Users whose appliances we believe were impacted have been notified via the ESG user interface of actions to take. Barracuda has also reached out to these specific customers.”

Barracuda’s other products were not affected by the flaw, the company said.

The flaw only affected the ESG product, and not its customers’ corporate networks, which is why Barracuda advised its clients to review their environment and make sure the attackers did not move laterally into other endpoints.

"If a customer has not received notice from us via the ESG user interface, we have no reason to believe their environment has been impacted at this time and there are no actions for the customer to take," Barracuda told BleepingComputer.

The company did not want to discuss the issue further, leaving a few unanswered questions. Namely, we don’t know the identity of the attackers or that of the victims. We don’t know how many companies Barracuda believes were compromised, either.

According to the firm, more than 200,000 organizations worldwide are using its enterprise-grade security solutions, including high-profile names such as Samsung, Mitsubishi, Kraft Heinz, Delta Airlines, and others.

