AWS has made it easier to migrate your workloads to its Graviton silicon

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to make it easier for users to migrate their workloads to Graviton processors with a new initiative.

AWS Graviton is a custom-built processor from AWS that’s based on the Arm64 architecture, supported by popular Linux operating systems such as Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, and Ubuntu.

The new initiative, dubbed AWS Gravition Fast Start, will cover a variety of the tech giant’s managed services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Lambda, AWS Fargate, and Amazon Aurora.

AWS Gravition Fast Start

Users will get step-by-step guidance on how to move workloads to these different managed services.

AWS says that for most customers, migration should require minimal code changes - however, this can change depending on factors such as a company's software development environment and the technology stack on which its application is built.

It’s not the first time that Amazon has taken steps to convince users to migrate to Graviton - with its Graviton Challenge (opens in new tab) offering users who managed to migrate their projects successfully “prizes and swag” in exchange for a social media call out.

Amazon has been steadily rolling out new iterations of its Graviton processors, the latest being the Graviton3.

Amazon claims its Graviton3 processors can deliver up to 25% higher performance, up to 2x higher floating-point performance, and 50% faster memory access - based DDR5 memory technology - compared with Graviton2 processors.

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) (opens in new tab) C7g instances, are the first instances to be powered by the latest generation of AWS chip, and are now generally available.

You check out the program by heading here (opens in new tab) - to sweeten the deal, Amazon is also offering a free trial on the Graviton-based T4g instances (opens in new tab) for up to 750 hours per month through December 31st, 2022.