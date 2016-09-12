Twitter turns up the volume of its audio cards feature - adds Deezer support

Twitter's audio cards offer a means of playing songs from your favorite streaming services directly from the Twitter app on iOS and Android.

So far the functionality allows you to play music from Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud and Rhapsody, but now Deezer is getting in on the action by supporting the audio cards.

The streaming service might not be as big as the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, but it has recently launched in the US, and has launched a range of new features including Flow and the ability to automatically favorite songs from live radio stations.

The use of Twitter's audio cards is currently limited to Moments, where users can link to a specific song that can then be played by tapping the screen.