Alone in the Dark prologue is available today ahead of reboot in October

After over three decades since the first Alone in the Dark title, THQ Nordic is rebooting the series for October 25, later this year. This cosmic horror title pioneered the fixed-camera formula that fans would later see in series like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, with many hailing the original Alone in the Dark as one of the classics of the survival horror genre.

Luckily for those who can’t wait until October, there’s a playable Prologue available today on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The decision to release a prologue for fans to get to grips with ahead of the release date is loosely inspired by Alone in the Dark 2’s Jack in the Dark demo.

There’ll also be a pre-order bonus DLC for those who decide they like the Prologue. The DLC, called the Deceto 1992 Costume Pack, and it lets players select the original 1992 character models in all their retro glory. However, if this doesn’t float your boat, you can purchase the standard edition for $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$94.67.

Based on the writings of H.P. Lovecraft combined with voodoo, the Wild West, and the works of H.R. Giger, Alone in the Dark is a true amalgamation of supernatural and cosmic horror. While the reboot seeks to pay homage to the previous six installments, we’ll hopefully see something new as it will be handled by the developers behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Soma, the Swedish developer Pieces Interactive.

The reboot will include segments outside the mansion, including forgotten cemeteries and bayous. The playable protagonists, Carnby and Hartwood, will be portrayed by Stranger Things’ David Harbour and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer. Depending on which character you choose, there’ll be different perspectives on the narrative with changing events and unique NPC reactions depending on who you're playing as.