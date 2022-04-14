Almost all devs are struggling to switch to open-source

Audio player loading…

Enterprises using open-core code would love to move to open-source completely, but are hitting major roadblocks which are slowing down the transition, a new report has found.

Polling application development decision-makers around the world, Instacluster claims most firms see the benefits of open-source code, namely cutting down on costs (45%), being able to port code more easily (38%), and having a large community of developers as support (40%).

Other notable advantages include the lack of licensing fees (41%), as well as the total access to application source code (40%).

Struggling with support

However, 70% of firms struggle with problems surrounding inter-company strategy and support.

When it comes to inter-company strategy, 39% said it was inconsistent, changing from one department to another. Roughly a third (31%) said they lacked proper support, while 29% named the lack of in-house skills as their biggest obstacle to success.

What’s more, more than a quarter (29%) said they were having trouble moving existing code, due to license lock-ins.

What’s particularly interesting about this report’s findings is what open-core users see as their biggest advantages. Open-core is built on open-source as the foundation, expanding it with proprietary features which, more often than not, cost money.

That being said, more than two in five (41%) cited lower risk as their biggest advantage, 39% greater efficiency, and 33% easier cloud transitions. For the report’s authors, these are all strengths coming from the open-source part of the solution, not the proprietary additions.

The majority of the respondents (84%) that already use open-source solutions also said they were interested in hiring an external managed service consultant to help support their open-source deployments. For more than two-thirds of the respondents (68%), the consultant would focus mostly on security. For 66% - scalability, and for 65%, on more or less - everything.

Via: VentureBeat