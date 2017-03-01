6 best free Linux firewalls of 2017

Note: Our best free Linux firewalls round-up has been fully updated. This feature was first published in June 2010.

You're walking down a dark alley, late at night, when suddenly someone jumps out and forces you to hand over your passport, credit cards, and the keys to your car. This is a decent analogy of what using the internet can be like.

Around every corner lurks danger, and given today's always-on connections, you may have the internet equivalent of burglars without even realising. For the ultimate in computer security, a firewall is similar to having a burly bodyguard walking down the street with you, keeping you safe. Most modern routers have a firewall built in, which while helpful can be difficult to configure.

Fortunately there are also distributions (distros) of the free operating system Linux which have been specifically designed to function as firewalls. These will generally have much more advanced features than those found on a router, and allow you to have far greater control over keeping your personal or business network safe.

These are the best Linux training providers and online courses in 2017

In this article, we're going to evaluate six of the most popular free firewall distros. We have tried to emphasise both power and ease of use when considering these offerings and their relative merits. If you want to see all the firewall distros available out there, feel free to visit the DistroWatch website for a comprehensive list.

These distros can either be installed to a physical computer, or if you only have one device, run from a virtual machine. See our guide on setting up a virtual machine in Windows.

Most distros can be downloaded as an ISO file. You can use programs like UNetbootin to copy them to a USB stick and boot. Follow the steps in our guide here to do this.