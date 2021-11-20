5 of the best PS5 games you need to buy this Black Friday

Black Friday is less than a week away and we're already seeing some of the best PS5 games discounted as part of this year's early Black Friday sales.

While it might not be November 26 quite yet you should already be on the lookout for great savings as we're at the point where most deals won't get better - and you could end up disappointed if they sell out before you can snatch them up.

To lend we've rounded up five of the best PS5 games you need to keep an eye on this Black Friday, as well as some early deals that will give you a huge discount on the titles in the US and UK.

Make sure you check out our Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals, Black Friday PS5 external hard drives deals and Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals pages for more excellent PlayStation discounts too.

1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

(Image credit: Sony)

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales was one of the first titles to launch on the PS5 and it's still one of the best games on the platform.

In it, you play as Miles Morales as he comes into his own as the latest hero of New York while Peter Parker is away on vacation. The details are absolutely stunning and the story Insomniac weaves for us is captivating - we just wish it was longer.

If you've yet to play this game on the PS5 you have to correct that mistake as soon as you possibly can - and it's a great way to while away the time as we wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $49.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

US: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

UK: £51.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an amazing adventure on the PS5, and with $20 / £20 off thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals there's been no better time to give it a try.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $69.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

US: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

UK: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

If the above deal wasn't good enough for you, consider snatching up the Ultimate Edition that is also $20 / £20 at Amazon; this version of the game includes a copy of the original Marvel's Spider-Man remastered for the PS5 - a must-lay from the PS4 era.

2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

(Image credit: Sony)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was released earlier this year and yet it's already discounted at Amazon this Black Friday. These early sales shouldn't scare you off as a sign the game isn't good though, as Rift Apart has been nominated for Game of the Year at this year's Game Awards.

That's because the game takes full advantage of everything the PS5 has on offer - introducing immersive haptic feedback through the DualSense and fast-paced traversal across multiple dimensions thanks to the power of the console. Despite everything that's new, players will also experience the classic charm we've come to expect from Ratchet & Clank games.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $69.99 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

US: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

UK: £69.99 £45.99 at Amazon

This Game of the Year 2021 contender has already got a huge discount at Amazon for Black Friday - if you've been bemoaning the $70 / £70 price tag of PS5 games this is the perfect time to dodge the high fee and enjoy a great new game.

3. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Tsushima was the perfect game to sunset the PS4 and only narrowly lost out to The Last of Us Part 2 for 2020's Game of the Year at the Game Awards.

Its dedication to its art style and the polished yet varied gameplay combined into a near-perfect title. The PS5 Director's Cut elevated the already great game even further thanks to graphical upgrades and new content that give players of the original a reason to return.

While the $70 / £70 price tag was a tough one to swallow, Amazon's Balck Friday deals have brought the game down to a much more reasonable price - giving you a more affordable way to enjoy one of PlayStation's best exclusives.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut $69.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

US: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

UK: £69.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut somehow makes a great game even better - with improved visuals and performance and more; with Amazon knocking a significant sum off the asking price this is a great time to get your hands on another of the best PS5 games.

4. Deathloop

(Image credit: Deathloop)

Plenty of games and films have played with the idea of time loops, but very few do it better than Deathloop and that's probably why it's one of this year's Game of the Year contenders.

You play as Colt, one of the few people to realize the day is repeating and you want out - the only way to do that though is to kill those in charge. You have to find a way to eradicate everyone in just one day or all your progress resets to square one - how hard can that be?

If you're the sort of player that enjoyed finding all of the secrets and hidden ways to end your target's life in the Hitman World of Assignation trilogy then Deathloop is the perfect way to scratch that itch.

Editor's Pick Deathloop $59.99 Deathloop

US: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

UK: £59.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Deathloop is another game that has earned its place on our best PS5 games list, so the fact you can pick it up this cheaply at Amazon is astounding. In the UK you even get a neat steel poster.

Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster £79.99 Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster

UK: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

If you're in the UK you can also save big on the Deluxe Edition which includes the base game, original game soundtrack selections, two in-game trinkets, the Transtar Trencher weapon, "Sharpshooter" Julianna and .44 Karat Fourpounder Skins plus the "Party Crasher" Colt and Eat The Rich Tribunal Skins.

5. Demon Souls

(Image credit: Sony / From Software)

Demon's Souls is a brutally punishing affair, but every time you get knocked down it just gives you more of a drive to pick yourself back up and go and enact your revenge and whatever killed you last.

This remaster of the classic game is perfect choice for fans of the Dark Souls games thanks to its stunning next-gen visuals that add an extra layer of immersion to its already atmospheric locations.

Demon's Souls $69.99 Demon's Souls

US: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

UK: £69.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Demon's Souls is a punishing cruel game, but its brutal gameplay just makes vanquishing its foes all the more rewarding. Thanks to these amazing Black Friday deals you can enjoy the game for yourself at a great price.

More PS5 game deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PS5 games from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals (US)

More Black Friday deals (UK)