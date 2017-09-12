CDBurnerXP review

It might not be the most comprehensive burning tool out there, but CDBurnerXP has all the essentials covered.

Despite the name, CDBurnerXP has nothing to do with Windows XP, nor is it limited to burning only CDs. In fact, this plucky little burning tool is capable of burning CDs, DVDs and Blu-rays.

CDBurnerXP Where to download: https://cdburnerxp.se/en/home Type: Disc burning software Developer: Impressum Operating system: Windows Version: 4.5

Support for disc spanning makes CDBurnerXP an ideal tool for backing up data manually. You can also create video and audio discs, but it's a shame that the only option when creating video DVDs is to burn Video_TS folders to disc. It's not possible to take a video file and convert it to a playable DVD with CDBurnerXP.

The program's handy of audio disc creation is impressive. There's support for MP3, OGG, FLAC and WAV files, and the integrated audio player lets you check tracks as you go along.

You don't get much in the way of extras – CDBurnerXP seems to focus on getting the basics near-perfect – but there is a disc cover printing option, plus the ability to print file thumbnails. For ease of access, the program also integrates with the Windows context menu so you can send files to disc with a few clicks.

User experience

It might look a little dated, but working with CDBurnerXP is a very pleasant experience. Upon launching the software you're greeted by a project selection screen. This doesn't launch a series of wizards, as you might expect, but serves as a gentle on-ramp to whatever burning session you're undertaking.

If you want to create a data disc, you can work with an Explorer-style interface, or use a drop-zone to drag and drop files into place.

Audio CD creation is similarly simple, as is the process of creating or burning ISO, and copying discs you've already burned.

CDBurnerXP may not have every eventually covered, but it performs all the most common disc-burning tasks with aplomb.

