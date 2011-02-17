Trending

Fuji FinePix F300EXR review

A lightweight 12MP compact camera comes with some fancy tech to take better pictures

Fuji FinePix F300EXR
This compact camera does not have RAW capabilities

For

  • Good quality images at lower ISOs
  • Build quality
  • Compact and light

Against

  • Controls and menus a bit fussy
  • No RAW support
  • Poor at high ISOs

Fujifilm's FinePix F300EXR follows on from the F200EXR. The new model is a well-specified, lightweight, 12Mp compact camera that will put a novice at ease while offering something more in-depth for the experienced photographer.

In addition, it is equipped with a very versatile 15x optical zoom lens with an equivalent foal length range of 24mm-360mm in the 35mm format; giving it plenty of appeal.

Furthermore, the F300EXR's Super CCD EXR sensor is the first sensor enabled for both contrast and phase detection auto focus.