Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 review

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 is a handy tool for ensuring your computer functions as maximally as possible. It’s optimal for people who use their PCs to perform heavy tasks such as gaming, programming, computer-aided design, etc.. Though an efficient tool, it has several drawbacks, such as its relatively high cost.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 is a device maintenance tool. Your computer may have many background processes running you aren’t aware of that are slowing down its performance. You may know of other unnecessary functions that are challenging to manage. Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 lets you manage them quickly and ensure your computer performs as efficiently as possible.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 is one of many system utilities made by the German software company Ashampoo. We’ll review it based on specific criteria, including pricing, features, compatibility, customer support, and user interface.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 is available for a one-off fee as opposed to a monthly subscription (Image credit: Ashampoo)

Plans and pricing

You can get Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 as a one-time purchase. It costs $29.99 to purchase in a downloadable format. If you require the DVD format, you have to pay an extra $12.95 to get it shipped to you. Also, you can pay $4.95 for prioritized email support.

Ashampoo lets you upgrade WinOptimizer from a previous version to the latest one for $14.99. The newest version is the Ashampoo Winoptimizer 19.

There’s also free version of Ashampoo WinOptimizer available. However, it’s of limited functionality and is only really suitable for testing the software before making a final purchase decision.

All of Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19's features are handled by different modules to clean and optimize your PC (Image credit: Ashampoo)

Features

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 includes a wide variety of features designed to help speed up the performance of your existing PC including:

Game Booster

This feature enhances your PC’s gaming performance. It accomplishes this by removing all the unwanted background services in one click. Gamers would love this feature.

Your computer may have multiple user accounts. Ashampoo WinOptimizer lets you eliminate the background processes slowing them down simultaneously. With this feature, you need not log out of one account and log in to another to repeat the optimization process.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer lets you empty your PC’s recycle bin in one click.

This feature allows you to check your hard disks for unwanted files and destroy them.

This feature allows you to encrypt or decrypt specific files. It’s instrumental for people who work with sensitive documents that require high security, e.g., doctors, psychologists, teachers.

This feature enables you to analyze and evaluate the performance of your computer. You can then compare the performance results online with other computer systems similar to yours. This way, you know when you’re lagging and need to enhance your system’s performance.

Boot Center lets you optimize your PC for fast boot times. Slow booting can be very frustrating for every computer user. Why not eliminate it?

You can split huge files up into specific fragments to optimize your PC’s performance and load times.

Undeleter lets you recover files that you accidentally deleted.

These features are just the tip of the iceberg and there are many others available with Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19.

A clean interface with large buttons makes it easy to find your way around Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 (Image credit: Ashampoo)

Interface and in use

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 has a straightforward interface. To use it, you have to first download the software from its website, which is easy to do. The installation file is less than 50 Megabytes. Open the file after downloading to begin the installation. You’ll need an activation key to proceed, which you can get in the email you provide to Ashampoo when registering. The entire process is quick and straightforward.

You can run the software program after installing it. It has a simple, user-friendly dashboard with visible buttons for different functions.

Ashampoo also provides a number of useful guides and tutorials on its website (Image credit: Ashampoo)

Support

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 has email, live chat, and telephone support. However, email support is typically unresponsive. You can pay $4.95 for a two-year prioritized email support package to work around this.

Also, Ashampoo has an online Frequently Answered Questions (FAQ) page where you can resolve common problems.

The competition

There are many competitors to Ashampoo WinOptimizer, such as CCleaner and Glary Utilities. Ashampoo costs almost the same as CCleaner and has similar features. However, it’s only available on Windows operating systems, while CCleaner is compatible with Windows and Mac. On the other hand, Glary Utilities costs around $20, significantly cheaper than Ashampoo’s.

Final verdict

Ashampoo WinOptimizer is a handy tool to ensure your computer performs at its highest efficiency. It’s convenient for work professionals who use their PCs to carry out CPU-heavy tasks such as computer-aided design and animation. Gamers can also use it to enhance their PC’s performance.

One drawback is that Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 is only available on Windows. We’d love to see a similar offering for macOS as well.

