Your Zoom account might be for sale on the dark web

Thousands of Zoom accounts are being put up for sale online, new research has revealed.

An investigation by security firm Cyble found that more than 500,000 Zoom accounts are up for sale on the dark web and notorious hacker forums, raising more questions over the safety of the popular video conferencing app

Cyble found that Zoom accounts are often sold for less than a penny each, with some even given away for free to hackers looking to test out so-called 'Zoombombing' attacks.

Zoom dark web

Zoom has seen a huge level of scrutiny in recent weeks as its user base has soared due to the rise of working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has faced severe criticism after reports surfaced of traffic being routed through China. It has also been slammed for a lack of proper security and encryption measures and other privacy-related issues such as hackers being able to eavesdrop into calls, records of meetings available publicly on the internet, and uninvited attendees able to hijack calls.

Zoom announced earlier this week that it has appointed former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser as safety and privacy concerns, and has also halted development of software updates to focus solely on safeguarding its service.

Among the other institutions to have blocked the use of Zoom so far are the German Foreign Ministry and the entire Taiwanese government.

The best online collaboration tools in 2020

Via Bleeping Computer