Microsoft shrinks Xbox One adapter for PC to one-third the size

The classic keyboard-and-mouse setup may be the preferred way to handle most PC games, but that doesn't stop some titles from playing their best with a controller.

Thanks to Microsoft's plug-and-play wireless dongle, the Xbox One's gamepad makes an excellent go-to for PC play, and now an improved version is on the way.

Microsoft is releasing a new model of its Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows on August 8 for $24.99 (about £20, AU$30), though it's up for pre-order now. The USB-connected adapter is two-thirds smaller than its conspicuously large predecessor, now taking up the space of a small thumb drive.

Aside from its new, smaller size, the upgraded adapter maintains the same functionality and price of the original. By plugging the accessory into a Windows 10 PC, laptop or tablet, users can connect up to eight Xbox One controllers at once wirelessly.

For those who can't wait until next week, most Windows 10 PCs can support an Xbox One controller instantly by plugging in a USB cable, while other controllers like the PS4 DualShock 4 and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can also become suitable PC peripherals with a little work.