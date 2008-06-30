Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

Here we are again back at the Monday-morning coalface, so let's kick off the week with the news that some folk in the know expect Apple to give its iPod line-up a lick of paint in the near future.

Even though speculating that there'll be new iPods from Apple is like pondering whether Tuesday will fall tomorrow, there is some interesting data in the FBR Research paper.

More iPhone sales

Apparently, the nano is set for a price cut and an unspecified update – probably more memory – while the same is likely for the iPod classic.

Also mentioned is the possibility of 15 million sales of the new iPhone in the second half of the year, which is 4 million more than Apple initially predicted last month.

Incredible people

Looking away from the white-hot light that shines from Apple's star to the slightly duller Microsoft, we have a brief audio recording of Bill Gates' departure speech from last Friday.

The short clip sees Gates clearly emotional and talking about how his life's work was "about software and working with incredible people."

He concludes by saying, "there won't be a day of my life that I'm not thinking about Microsoft … thank you for making it the centre of my life and so much fun."

BD 4 EVA

Lastly for this morning, anyone worried about the long-term viability of Blu-ray disks should save up for Delkin's new Archival Gold disks, which are supposed to last for 200 years.

We could be facetious and ask what we'll play the things on in two centuries' time or even suggest that any video or data that important probably needs to be stored somewhere more secure, but for now we'll just marvel at the $250 (£125) price tag for a pack of ten.

That's it for now, but stay tuned to TechRadar for the rest of the day's news as it breaks.