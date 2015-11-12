Hiring an IT Manager: 6 things your small business should consider

Many small businesses muddle through with minimal IT support. They furiously consult Google whenever Excel crashes. They bring in a tech-savvy son or daughter to network a new printer or configure a new employee's computer. They cross their fingers, say a prayer, and rub the lucky rabbit's foot whenever the tower servers get a little hot.

This low-level IT only works (and barely) when a business is very small. Once the headcount gets to twenty, the security, networking, system administration, even the daily desktop support becomes too complex to rely on muddling. An IT Manager is needed.

But for many small business owners, hiring an IT Manager is as daunting as choosing a car mechanic – maybe even harder. One hundred years of operation have at least made the automobile familiar to the layperson. But the computer? It's a relative few who know what the high-pitched whirring coming from a computer's chassis means.

A small business can't afford any missteps, especially when it comes to IT. Here are 6 things a small business needs to consider when hiring an IT Manager.