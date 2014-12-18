Deriving value from your data: Not as simple as you think

The internet of things, one of the reasons being the current data explosion

Rather than drowning in an ever-growing amount of data, why not increase its value to your enterprise by finding new use for it? Managing data has become one of the hottest, most talked topic in business technology over the last 12 months and there's a good reason why this is so. We catch up with Commvault's Greg White to discuss the company's views on the subject.

TRP: What are the issues surrounding data management?

GW: Data management has become increasingly complicated over the past decade thanks to ever increasing amounts of data to handle, different sources/types of data, and that data is increasingly spread out away from the traditional data center (mobile users, cloud, remote offices).

There are more point products available to help tackle the task, but there is also the desire to limit silos and think strategically and holistically about data and its value. All of these things complicate the world of data management.

TRP: How can these issues be solved?

GW: Forward-thinking companies are part of a paradigm shift that's turning the tables on data protection, management and access. . We've dedicated ourselves to making it easier for companies to manage their data and information through a single platform - our Simpana software.

Simpana software has been designed from the ground up so that all functions share a single code base and revolutionary back–end technologies. Through a single pane of glass, you can view, manage, and access all functions and all data across your enterprise.

Our console is simple, efficient, and comprehensive and we keep all data in a single, virtual repository, called the ContentStore that is searchable, available for self-service access and highly efficient. So it requires less time, labor, and budget to operate.

We believe that businesses who understand their data and are equipped to use it have the distinct advantage. We enable businesses to see and manage their data differently and, as a result, make smarter decisions about its protection and management so it can be kept, recovered, deleted and used easily to keep their business moving. And with unprecedented access, they're gaining rare insight into their business for a unique competitive advantage—all while slashing costs, reducing risk and boosting productivity.

TRP: What is it that you do differently?

GW: CommVault is a software company relentlessly focused on all things data. We are dedicated to providing organizations worldwide with a radically better way to protect, manage and access data and information. Simpana software is built from the ground up on a single platform and unifying code base for integrated data and information management. All data is a kept in a single, virtual repository, called the ContentStore, that is secure, efficient, scalable and speeds search, recovery eDiscovery, sharing and end-user access. All functions share the same DNA and back-end technologies to deliver the unparalleled advantages and benefits of a truly holistic approach to protecting, managing and accessing data.

TRP: What did your customers teach you?

GW: With 19,000 customers and counting, CommVault is liberating companies worldwide from chaos, excessive costs and complexity. Each customer has unique demands, teaching us that there is no size fits all model to data management. Generally speaking, we appeal to companies that are forward thinking, unafraid, and willing to make a change in order to get where they want to be – these companies challenge us to innovate.

TRP: How do you see the cloud evolve over the next 12 months? How will this affect you?

GW: There's no doubt about it, cloud computing and storage is a growing technology. Additionally, cloud adoption, whether private or public, is changing everything. Businesses are embracing the many benefits of cloud whilst also making the most of their ever reducing budgets. We want to make sure businesses can be ready for the future, and, as we like to say, "solve forward", with whatever media they choose to use.

TRP: Do you see any other potential growth areas?

GW: Disruptive technology will continue to hit the market evolving to guarantee greater scalability, efficiency and availability amongst applications and consumers. Understanding the data you have and figuring out ways to efficiently keep only what is important and to rapidly use it to provide additional value to the organization are potential growth areas.

Other areas are secure collaboration, like enterprise-grade file sharing, that will continue to rise in importance across the market but may increasingly be integrated into other products, and a greater focus on endpoint data and devices.

TRP: Where is the future of data management?

GW: The future of data management is efficiency at scale, control, regardless of location, intelligence about what you have and speed of access/use to get more value from it. Customers will continue to look for specific solutions to meet their exact requirements, but be wary of having too many different products in their environments that will increase inefficiency.

Making budgets go further will continue, as always, to be a top business priority of course. So the future of data management lies on being able to meet unique data dilemmas and business demands by delivering solutions that are tailored to specific environments but that are integrated into a bigger, more holistic strategy.