We asked an expert to redesign GoDaddy - here's what they came up with

As part of a new series, TechRadar Pro has asked designers from freelance platform Fiverr to give the branding of a selection of well-known companies a makeover.

The idea isn't to return to the drawing board completely, only to imagine what famous branding might look like with a few tweaks here and there.

In the previous two instalments, design experts reworked the Twitter logo and UI and the Wikipedia website. This time, designer Dreejc7 gave web hosting company GoDaddy the same treatment, and also talked us through his decision-making process. Here's what he came up with:

(Image credit: Fiverr / Dreejc7)

Dreejc7's rationale

I redesigned the GoDaddy website according to the principle of the best possible recognition, with friendly but contrasting colours. When designing the logo, I had simplicity front of mind, as one of the most important attributes of a web hosting service.