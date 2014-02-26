Kaspersky launches Fraud Prevention Platform

Online banking needs to be more secure, say Kaspersky

Kaspersky has launched its new Fraud Prevention Platform, designed to protect electronic payments conducted on computers and mobile devices.

The new solution is aimed at banks, companies in the e-commerce sector and other financial organisations. It features tools that Kaspersky says will protect online transactions on a variety of devices and operating systems, as well as server-side solutions for detecting fraudulent activities.

The platform can be downloaded onto a customer's computer, tablet or mobile phone to provide multi-faceted security. Banks can use the Kaspersky SDK to configure their own protection and integrate it into their own mobile security systems.

Obsolete

The release by Kaspersky comes amid research published by its analysts that nearly 4 million malicious applications were designed by cybercriminals in the last year and that the majority of mobile malware targeted users' money.

According to Kaspersky, current security techniques, like temporary passwords, SMS confirmations, one-time password generators and tokens - which are all used by banks - will quickly become obsolete due to the growing complexity of cyberattacks.

"Financial organisations need technology that protects their clients from today's threats and minimises the costs linked to reimbursing stolen money," stated Nikolay Grebennikov, Chief Technology Officer at Kaspersky Lab. "The Kaspersky Fraud Prevention platform is notable in that it provides comprehensive protection of transactions not only from the bank's side but on the user's devices as well."