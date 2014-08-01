IBM acquires CrossIdeas to boost security offerings

IBM, already the third biggest security vendor by revenue behind Symantec and Intel-owned McAfee, is looking to do even better with the acquisition of Italian security company CrossIdeas.

Details of the acquisition has not been disclosed. CrossIdeas offers a portfolio of solutions that helps manage user access to applications and data, regardless of whether they are on-premise or in the cloud.

Headquartered in Rome, the company was founded in 2011 and is already an IBM partner. IBM says that it adds "next generation identity and access governance capabilities to help mitigate access risks and segregation of duty violation" to its portfolio.

Big Blue's GM for security systems, Brendan Hannigan, stressed the importance of the acquisition by adding "IBM can now provide enterprises with enhanced governance capabilities and transparency into risk from the factory floor to the board room, giving leaders the insight they need to protect their brand and customers."

IBM has made more than a dozen acquisitions in the field of security over the past decade - having filed more than 3,000 security-related patents - and its deployed security installations survey 15 billion security events every day.