OS showdown: OS X 10.11 El Capitan vs Windows 10

OS X 10.11 El Capitan lands on the Mac app store today. An iterative upgrade, it's based around improving the core features of OS X and providing a better experience to users. Just like iOS 9, El Capitan takes the essentials of OS X – Safari, desktop management, Spotlight – and makes them better, tweaking the interface or reworking it slightly.

Microsoft's Windows 10 launched on July 29 and brought with it a whole new set of features, many of them iterations on Windows 8.1. Both new operating systems are available for free to those who have already got OS X 10.10 or Windows 8 (both have support that extends even further back from this) and the general theme of improvement runs through both.

In this article, we are going to gauge how El Capitan's new features stack up against Windows 10.