July is looking definite for Windows 10 release

We may well be only a few weeks away from the full debut of Microsoft's new flagship operating system, Windows 10.

Two more fairly reliable sources, Tom Warren from The Verge and Russian leaker WZor, have either implicitly or explicitly mentioned late July, citing their own internal contacts.

The company confirmed that the launch would happen in summer back in March. AMD CEO Lisa Su then mistakenly followed up with a slip of the tongue in April pointing to a launch "at the end of July."

Both of these new reports, however, differ when it comes to the finer details. Warren says that it would be a public launch to users, while WZor reckons that the end of July will see Windows 10 reach RTM (release to manufacturing). That's when PC makers like Dell or Lenovo are allowed to sell PCs with the OS.

More specifically, Warren's sources claim that July 29 is one release date that's been discussed. Microsoft even tossed around the idea of announcing that date during Build 2015 on April 29, exactly three months out, but decided against it should things go south, the anonymous tipsters went on to say.

Moving to SaaS

July is in just over five weeks and the end of that month, only nine weeks from now, is not a lot of time in the grand scheme of things.

It is likely that Microsoft will rapidly issue updates after the official launch as it embraces the whole software-as-a-service paradigm.

The company has already announced that it will no longer have Patch Tuesdays and will move away from the current naming convention of its desktop OS.