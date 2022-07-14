Sega Genesis Mini 2 has tons of games you've never played before

Audio player loading…

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is coming soon, and its roster of games is a bit more unorthodox than the original Mini console.

The first Sega Genesis Mini launched in 2019, and was a surprise hit thanks to a wide selection of games, accurate emulation and affordable price. Now, Sega has announced on Twitter (opens in new tab) that the follow-up console will launch in the US on October 27. This follows its initial Japanese announcement back in June.

Even better, the Mini 2 is already addressing one of the original's biggest flaws by including the upgraded 6-button pad in the box. On top of that, the Mini 2 is packing over 50 games, some of which were exclusive to the Sega CD.

But wait, there's more. The Genesis Mini 2's official site confirms (opens in new tab) that a "never-released bonus game" will also be included.

There's still no word on whether the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will launch in other Western territories like the UK. But we imagine this will be the case considering the success of Sega's first Mini console.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 blasts its way to North America on October 27th!☑ SEGA Genesis Mini 2 boasts even more power!☑ Over 50 classic games, previously unreleased on the Genesis Mini!☑ AND includes SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 pic.twitter.com/IRZubeEy9iJuly 13, 2022 See more

Bringing Sega back

Initially, there were concerns that the Sega Genesis Mini 2 might remain exclusive to Japan. That's because its collection of games features titles that were never released in the West.

Not all the games have been revealed so far, but what has been announced is promising. The Ninja Warriors, Splatterhouse 2 and OutRunners are especially welcome here, and so far, it's looking like a much more eclectic mix than the first Mini's rather predictable roster.

Just 23 games have been revealed, meaning that just over half of the games that will feature have yet to be accounted for. We're definitely looking forward to seeing what Sega has up its sleeve for the Genesis Mini 2, then, especially considering how promising its incomplete line-up looks.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 list of games, so far, is as follows:

Sonic CD

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

After Burner 2

OutRun

OutRunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang-On

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

Vectorman 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Bros.

Alien Soldier

Rainbow Islands Extra

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

Be sure to keep an eye on the official Sega Genesis Mini 2 site, as the rest of the games included are sure to be announced in the run-up to its October release date.