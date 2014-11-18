Twitter's letting you send URLs through direct messages again

Trending

Twitter has updated its service to let you once again send a URL to a friend through a Direct Message.

The company had a support page in place up until today explaining that it was updating its backend and infrastructure. The maintenance is obviously complete on the micro-blogging service as, after seeing some people rejoicing on Twitter, we tried it ourselves and - hey presto - it works again.

All links shared via DM will automatically be shortened and Twitter is expected to roll out an update later this week that will allow you to privately share a public tweet via a DM.

The forthcoming update is also likely to introduce more personalised content as well as an "Instant timeline" feature that'll show you interesting content from accounts you don't follow.

