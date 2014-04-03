Cortana on its way to all of Nokia's Windows Phone 8 handsets

Get to know your future robot overlords with the help of Windows Phone 8.1

If you're using a Lumia handset that runs Windows Phone 8 then you could soon be enjoying all the new Windows Phone 8.1 features, as Nokia has confirmed that it will be coming to all such devices as an over-the-air update, starting this summer.

Nokia only mentions Lumia handsets but we'd expect non-Lumia devices will get the update too

However if you're on an older Windows Phone 7, 7.5 or 7.8 handset like the Nokia Lumia 900, Lumia 800, Lumia 710, Lumia 610, Samsung Focus S or HTC 7 Mozart you won't be getting the update.

Meet Cortana

Microsoft tells us that the Windows Phone 8.1 will be rolling out to current WP8 users in the coming months. We don't have a more specific date than that for the start of the roll out.

Unfortunately, the new Cortana voice assistant which looks set to give Siri and Google Now a run for their money will not hit the UK until late 2014, but it will roll-out in beta in the US this summer.

It's not quite Windows Phone 9, but it's a worthy update all the same.