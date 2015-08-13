5 reasons business users will be disappointed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 5

There was a bit of speculation that Samsung would jump directly to the new Android M operating system, which is scheduled to be unveiled this September. However, given Samsung's desire to get out in front of Apple's typical iPhone release in September, Samsung has chosen to launch with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop.

This means early adopters will be without key features, such as advanced voice control (think Siri and Cortana). One example Google has given is with the TuneIn app, which enables users to vocally launch the app by saying "OK Google, listen to music on TuneIn," at which point the TuneIn app will load, and then ask out loud "What genre of music would you like to listen to?"

Another soon-to-be-launched Android M feature is Doze mode, which enables your device to use motion detection to realize when it hasn't moved for an extended period of time and switch to a deeper sleep mode in order to consume less power. A test run by Google suggests this feature can keep batteries lasting two times longer than a Lollipop device in standby mode.

Obviously you'll be able to upgrade to Android M when the time comes, but we all know how much better pre-installed software runs compared to mid-use upgrades.