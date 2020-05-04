Nvidia makes Linux push with Cumulus Networks deal

Nvidia has announced its plans to acquire the open-source centric company Cumulus Networks which specializes in helping enterprise businesses optimize their data center networking stacks.

Cumulus Networks also offers its own Linux distribution for network switches, its own data center switch with Cumulus Express and tools for managing network operations.

Although both companies have yet to reveal the price of the acquisition, it will likely be quite high as Cumulus Networks has raised $134m since its founding back in 2010, according to CrunchBase.

Cumulus Networks acquisition

Nvidia recently wrapped up its acquisition of the data center company Mellanox for $7bn which had a previous partnership with Cumulus Networks that began in 2016.

In a blog post announcing Nvidia's plans to acquire Cumulus Networks, former Mellanox vice president and now vice president of Ethernet Switch at Nvidia, Amit Katz explained how the acquisition will allow the company to innovate and optimize across the entire networking stack, saying:

“With Cumulus, NVIDIA can innovate and optimize across the entire networking stack from chips and systems to software including analytics like Cumulus NetQ, delivering great performance and value to customers. This open networking platform is extensible and allows enterprise and cloud-scale data centers full control over their operations.”

Nvidia may be known for its graphics cards but the company's recent series of acquisitions will provide it with all of the tools it needs to assist enterprises and cloud providers in building out their high-performance computing and AI workloads.

These are the best Linux distros

Via TechCrunch