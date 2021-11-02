Namecheap deal lets bloggers boost their image making game

Popular domain registrar and web hosting provider Namecheap has added graphic design to its lineup with the acquisition of image editor Stencil.

The free addition will allow Namecheap to offer small business owners, bloggers and social media influencers the ability to source stock photos and pair them with fonts and icons.

The company already offers a 14 day free trial website builder, a logo maker and a business card design maker with free shipping to most countries as part of its Visual suite.

Graphic design tool

Founded by Adam Rotman and Oliver Nassar in 2013, Stencil was coined as a cheaper alternative to hiring graphic designers, and in 2019, it launched a WordPress plugin for users to design images in WordPress while posting.

Stencil has now expanded its platform to offer over 4,500 fonts, 5,000,000 photos, 3,100,000 icons, graphics and illustrations, 1,350 templates, and more than 140 preset social media and image sizes.

"We're excited to be joining the amazing team at Namecheap, where we will have the resources and support to continue to improve Stencil, making dynamic image creation easier than ever before,” Rotman said.

Oliver Nassar, Stencil co-founder added: “By joining Namecheap, we’ll have the opportunity to introduce Stencil to millions of new creative professionals, as well as add new features and improvements to the user experience.”

The news is the latest addition announced by Namecheap this year, having ventured into the website builder space with the launch of Visual back in April 2021.