Microsoft is planning a huge October event for a ton of new devices

Microsoft's next raft of consumer gadgets will be unveiled at a mega event later this year.

Chinese news site WPDang reports that the Surface Pro 4 and Microsoft Band 2, plus a pair of new Lumia handsets, will form the basis of the October event that will almost certainly see multiple new pieces of hardware.

The Surface Pro 4 will be the main focus of the event, which will once again be dubbed the tablet that can replace your laptop and Microsoft is expected to pack it with an ultra powerful Intel Core 'M' chip that will threaten the likes of the Apple MacBook Air.

Alongside this, the Lumia 950 and 950 XL can be expected to finally arrive following many months of leaks with both smartphones ready to handle the long-awaited arrival of the Windows 10 Mobile OS.

Xbox One slim?

That's not all. Further whispers are pointing to a couple of surprises on the hardware front for the event that could indeed mean a slimmer version of the Xbox One and even the long awaited arrival of the Surface Mini.

Information on the Band 2 is also incredibly thin on the ground ahead of the event and we can expect to hear more at IFA 2014, where there is an event penciled in for Windows 10-related hardware.