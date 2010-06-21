Toshiba outs Libretto W100, the world's first dual touchscreen laptop

Toshiba has announced the launch of the first-ever dual touchscreen laptop, the Libretto W100.

Mixing laptop technology with tablet sensibilities, the Libretto, according to Toshiba, is "an intuitive, easy to use and stylish device that enables users to utilise their content in a number of different ways."

For those that know their Toshiba history, you'll be familiar with the Libretto name. It comes from a discontinued line of 'subnotebooks' - which tried to squeeze the full power of a laptop into a smaller form.

The W100 does pretty much the same in theory: it utilises Windows 7's touch features, allowing users to drag applications and the like from one screen to the other and navigate menus using both the screens.

Its chassis is clam shell and measures 202mm x 123mm x 30.7mm. Screen-wise, there are two 7-inch touch-enabled screens ready for you to prod and poke.

As for processing power, there is an Intel U5400 processor inside and 2GB RAM. This is complemented with 62GB SSD storage, 1x USB 2.0, MicroSD card reader, a 1MP HD webcam and battery life of up to 3.5 hours.

Connectivity and software

The Libretto has been designed to be used in landscape or portrait mode, meaning you can use it just as a computer with its virtual keyboard, then flip it over and have it as an e-reader.

To give you broadband on the move, the Libretto comes with optional 3G and there is also Wi-Fi connectivity on board.

The operating system of choice is Windows Home Premium and, as always, Toshiba has added its own sheen to the software, bunging in Toshiba LifeSpace, with its Bulletin Board functionality.

With pricing to be confirmed, the Toshiba Libretto W100 has a UK release date of late summer