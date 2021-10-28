Trending

Mark Zuckerberg unveils wild AR plans at Facebook Connect event

By

Zuckerberg shows us the far future of AR in Horizon

Facebook Connect Keynote livestream keyart
At the Facebook Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg's opening keynote detailed the plans he has for a metaverse that combines the real virtual world that allow people to connect wherever they are in the world.

Users will be able to create AR tags on locations to create and tell stories, play table tennis or chess with players that aren't there physically, and interact with digital objects that react realistically to user movements.

Right now Facebook's plans seem far more like science fiction, but Mark Zuckerberg is working hard to explain how its Horizon VR and AR platform can bring these ideas into reality.

As we learn more we'll add details here to keep you in the know.

Breaking news

