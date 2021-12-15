AWS is down again - here's all we know

Refresh

It seems the issues are affecting both the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 AWS regions - two huge areas for the company, and home to a huge number of customers. This could be why a large number of sites and tools are currently down - DownDetector is showing other services such as Zoom, Okta, Salesforce and Crunchyroll also affected.

AWS outage is wrecking the Disneyland app and folks here are b i g m a dDecember 15, 2021 See more Not exactly the "happiest place on Earth" at the moment, it seems....

The official AWS service status dashboard isn't showing any major issues as yet, but the site itself is very slow to load, possibly indicating something is going wrong. The only issues currently displayed are concerning "AWS Internet Connectivity" across its Northern California and Oregon areas - part of the AWS US-WEST-1 region. AWS says it is, "investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-1 Region."

(Image credit: Future / DownDetector) Video game services appear to be particularly affected, with PlayStation Network, Twitch, League of Legends, Valorant, Apex Legends and Halo all seeing problems.