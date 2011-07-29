Twitter to flag NSFW links in tweets

Twitter has announced that it is incorporating a feature that will notify users if links included in tweets are "possibly sensitive".

The code for the safety feature is now in the Twitter streaming API, but hasn't been rolled out to actual users yet.

Twitter's media policy states, "Images that have been marked as containing sensitive content will have a warning message that a viewer must click through before viewing the image. Only users who have opted in to see possibly sensitive content will see these images without the warning message."

Unmasking Super-Injunction Man



Twitter has long insisted that it doesn't censor users' tweets, most notably when people took to the micro-blogging service to unmask Ryan Giggs as the person behind a super-injunction that prevented the media from naming him.

However, the company does "remove media that might be considered sensitive such as nudity, violence or medical procedures".

But the good news is that the warning will be optional so you can continue living your devil-may-care surprise-link-clicking lifestyle if you wish.