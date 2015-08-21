How to get the fastest possible internet speed anywhere

If it's been a while since you last shopped around for broadband, it's worth taking another look – with Virgin Media and BT Infinity merrily running cables around the place, high speed internet is becoming much more widely available.

Virgin's headline speeds now exceed 150Mbps, while Infinity currently goes up to 76Mbps. If you can't get either of those you might still be able to get a faster broadband service – according to Ofcom the average UK broadband speed is now 22.8Mbps. Cities skew that somewhat, averaging around 40Mbps, but suburban speeds still average 20-28Mbps and rural areas 10-17Mbps.