Microsoft and Cisco come to the aid of cloud providers

Microsoft and Cisco's relationship in the cloud and data center arena has taken a significant stride forward through a new technology platform designed to help cloud providers deliver hybrid cloud services quickly and affordably.

The Cisco Cloud Architecture for the Microsoft Cloud Platform works by allowing cloud providers to go beyond a simple infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering to provide a combined IaaS, platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) product to its customers.

It combines Windows Azure Pack and Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI) to let providers bring dramatically simplified operations and deliver cost savings. Partners can then deliver services including network services, disaster recovery, big data, enterprise application services at DevOps speed.

Intercloud grows

Cisco also confirmed another 14 cloud providers have joined its Intercloud partners ecosystem to bring the total members to 60. The group now comprises a connected network of 350 cloud data centers across 50 countries.

Intercloud is an OpenStack-enabled open network of clouds announced this time last year by Cisco that is designed to serve the enterprise market. Cisco's hedging its bets on the network through a $1 billion (around £605 million, or AU$1.1 billion) investment over a two-year period.