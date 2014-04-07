These people playing giant Tetris on a skyscraper are really bad at Tetris

NO NO NO WHAT ARE YOU DOING

We hope that any Tetris Syndrome sufferers kept well away from Philadelphia on the weekend, else they'd have come face to face with a Godzilla-size version of the block-dropping puzzler.

The super-sized game was played out on a 29-floor skyscraper in Philadelphia, displayed using hundreds of LED lights as players controlled the fate of each tetrimino with a joystick.

The organisers hoped it would make people ponder on the potential of technology. For us, it just confirmed that a lot of people suck at Tetris.

