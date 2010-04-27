PlayStation Move is 'a step up from Wii'

Developers are starting to get to grips with PlayStation Move motion control games, with initial reports that the tech is a 'step up' from Wii and 'incredibly accurate.'

The comments come from Lol Scagg, CEO of Dundee based developer Cohort Studios, who are creating one of the devices first titles.

Fantastic feel

Speaking to Develop, Lol Scagg said PlayStation Move, "has a fantastic feel to it and it's incredibly accurate. We've had no issues with it, and the hardware and the libraries have come on well.

"I understand that, if you read any of the forums, you'll [see] people state they don't need motion control," Scagg continued. "But that's because they've likened motion control to the Wii.

"Having used both controllers a lot, I'd say it was clear that the Move controller is so much more accurate [than the Wii]. And it's not just across the X and Y-axis either, the Z axis is really accurate as well."

Motion control is clearly going to be one of the big stories coming out of this year's E3 this coming June, with Microsoft set to unveil a raft of Project Natal based games to rival Sony's Move games.

Via Develop